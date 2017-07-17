Worldbulletin News

Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

The planned relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem may increase tension in the Middle East, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Yes, we have such fears. We have already talked about this before", Peskov said, responding to a question if Russia has fears that the planned U.S. embassy move may increase tension in the region.

The U.S. intends to officially relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment in 1948 -- an event Palestinians refer to as the “Nakba” or the “The Catastrophe”.

Last December, Trump drew widespread condemnations and protests from across the Arab and Muslim world when he announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- now occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as capital of an independent Palestinian state. 



