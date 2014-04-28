Worldbulletin News

IMF urges 'more forceful' investment effort from Berlin
IMF urges 'more forceful' investment effort from Berlin

Further policy action is needed to more decisively boost domestic investment, which would also support external rebalancing.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany must take "more forceful" action to prepare its booming economy for the future and ramp up public investments, the International Monetary Fund said Monday, echoing widespread grumbling over Germany's massive surpluses.

While it praised some of the new coalition government's spending plans, "further policy action is needed to more decisively boost domestic investment, which would also support external rebalancing," the IMF said in an annual report.



