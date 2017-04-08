Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls

World Bulletin / News Desk
Initial results indicate that the Sairoon coalition won between 54 and 56 out of 328 parliamentary seats, followed by the Al-Fatih bloc (between 40 and 44 seats) and the Al-Nasr bloc (between 40 and 42 seats), according to a source at Iraq’s official electoral commission.
According to the same source, the Al-Wataniya coalition, led by Iyad Allawi, won 29 seats; the State of Law coalition, led by Nuri al-Maliki, picked up 24 seats; the Kurdistan Democratic Party, led by Masoud Barzani, clinched 23 seats; the National Wisdom Movement, led by Ammar al-Hakim, won 22 seats; and the Al-Qarar coalition, led by Osama al-Nujaifi, captured 18 seats.
“These figures are merely preliminary; they are not final,” the source, speaking to Anadolu Agency anonymously due to restrictions on talking to media, said.
On Saturday, Iraqis voted in the country’s first parliamentary election since 2014.
According to Iraq’s official election commission, some 10.8 million Iraqis took part in the vote, representing a turnout of 44.5 percent.
The polls were held under the specter of an ongoing economic crisis, chronic political polarization, serious security concerns and as thousands of internally-displaced Iraqis continue to return to their homes.
Final poll results are expected to be announced sometime later this week.
Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41
Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire
Salim al-Jabouri also says election turnout fell short of desired level but vows not to let the voters down
ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy