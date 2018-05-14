Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra ‘resolved’

World Bulletin / News Desk
“The crisis over the island has ended… we have all won for ourselves, our unity, our coalition and Arab identity,” bin Daghr said on Facebook. “The national flag is fluttering again on the seaport and the airport.”
He said both sides agreed that the Island will return to its status before April 30 when UAE deployed forces on the island. Relief aid efforts will also resume with Saudi support.
Tensions have mounted between Yemen and the UAE in recent days, when the latter sent a military force to Socotra without prior coordination with the Yemeni government, which since 2015 has been based in the coastal city of Aden.
The Yemeni government said the UAE force had seized control of the Socotra airport and port once they were deployed, in a move that the government described as “unjustified”.
Saudi Arabia has played a vital role in mediation to ease tension between Yemen and the UAE over the island.
In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as an Iranian proxy -- launched a massive military campaign against the rebels, who overran much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa a year earlier. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition.
Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41
Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire
Salim al-Jabouri also says election turnout fell short of desired level but vows not to let the voters down
ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal
Hundreds of protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Freedom Now’ and ‘End Occupation’ slogans in front of Israel’s embassy