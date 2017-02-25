Turkish FM blames Israel for ‘state terror’ in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s foreign minister on Monday strongly denounced Israeli violence against civilians during anti-occupation rallies in the Gaza Strip.

"There is a massacre there, state terror," said Mevlut Cavusoglu in a live phone interview to local broadcaster A Haber TV.

Over 30 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds injured on Monday by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation rallies in the Gaza Strip, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Commenting on the events, Cavusoglu said: “Condemning today's massacre is not enough, joint steps must be taken.”

He further urged the international community to take joint steps in recognizing the State of Palestine.

Cavusoglu also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to take a stronger stance for the Palestinian cause.

The rallies will culminate on Tuesday, May 15, the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "the Catastrophe".

Since the rallies began on March 30, at least 49 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed and hundreds injured, according to Health Ministry figures.

Last week, the Israeli government said that the rallies are part of a state of war and human rights laws are not applicable in such case.