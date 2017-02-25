Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:30, 15 May 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
16:25, 14 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish FM blames Israel for ‘state terror’ in Gaza
Turkish FM blames Israel for ‘state terror’ in Gaza

Mevlut Cavusoglu urges joints steps against Israeli aggression on protesting Palestinians  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s foreign minister on Monday strongly denounced Israeli violence against civilians during anti-occupation rallies in the Gaza Strip.

"There is a massacre there, state terror," said Mevlut Cavusoglu in a live phone interview to local broadcaster A Haber TV.

Over 30 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds injured on Monday by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation rallies in the Gaza Strip, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Commenting on the events, Cavusoglu said: “Condemning today's massacre is not enough, joint steps must be taken.”

He further urged the international community to take joint steps in recognizing the State of Palestine.

Cavusoglu also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to take a stronger stance for the Palestinian cause.

The rallies will culminate on Tuesday, May 15, the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "the Catastrophe".

Since the rallies began on March 30, at least 49 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed and hundreds injured, according to Health Ministry figures.

Last week, the Israeli government said that the rallies are part of a state of war and human rights laws are not applicable in such case.

 


Related Turkey Gaza Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Over 59 million people to vote in Turkey's early poll
Over 59 million people to vote in Turkey's early poll

3 million people abroad to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary election, says election body head
Over 50 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 50 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees
Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees

Turkey has done more than other countries to support refugees who fled Syria, visiting reporters assert
Turkey US 'responsible' for Gaza massacre as Israel
Turkey: US 'responsible' for Gaza massacre as Israel

Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag says whatever step US, Israel take in Gaza is ‘null and void’ for Turkey
Turkish FM blames Israel for state terror in Gaza
Turkish FM blames Israel for ‘state terror’ in Gaza

Mevlut Cavusoglu urges joints steps against Israeli aggression on protesting Palestinians  
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct

Turkish president tells BBC: We are in favor of peace in the region. We find all steps threatening peace dangerous
Over 20 terrorists neutralized across Turkey
Over 20 terrorists neutralized across Turkey

Interior Ministry says 1 terrorist was killed, 14 were captured, 9 surrendered to authorities
Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain
Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain

Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses strong friendship, trade ties with UK, praising its solidarity in wake of defeated 2016 coup  
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies

At least 49 Gazans have been killed and hundreds injured by Israel since late March
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election

Germany will host highest number of polling stations
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia

String of bombings in 3 churches leave at least 9 dead
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK

Turkish president leaves for UK to attend 7th Tatli Dil Forum in London
Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society
Turkish minister praises role of mothers in society

Mothers first voice, first love, first compassion and first mercy, Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya says
Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey
Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey

Senior FETO member and his wife arrested in Izmir province, says police source
Mothers shape solidarity the future
Mothers shape solidarity, the future

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues special message marking Sunday's Mother's Day celebrations
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move

Turkey will continue to defend Palestinians, even if all other countries choose to remain silent, Mevlut Cavusoglu says

News

Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid

Turkey: US 'responsible' for Gaza massacre as Israel
Turkey US 'responsible' for Gaza massacre as Israel

43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies

Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza

Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation
Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation

Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move

Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary
Israel protested in London on 70th Nakba anniversary

Gazans return en masse to Israel border; 15 injured
Gazans return en masse to Israel border 15 injured

Over 59 million people to vote in Turkey's early poll
Over 59 million people to vote in Turkey's early poll

Over 50 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 50 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees
Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees

Over 20 terrorists neutralized across Turkey
Over 20 terrorists neutralized across Turkey

Turkish poultry production up in March
Turkish poultry production up in March






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 