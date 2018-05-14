Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestine’s Health Ministry on Monday issued an urgent appeal for medical supplies due to severe shortages caused by mounting casualties among Palestinian demonstrators currently arrayed along the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel.

In a brief statement, the ministry said that Gaza’s hospitals and health clinics were now desperately attempting to treat hundreds of people injured by cross-border Israeli army gunfire.

At least 41 Palestinian demonstrators were killed on Monday -- and as many as 1,700 injured -- by Israeli army forces deployed along the other side of the border.