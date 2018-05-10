Worldbulletin News

00:29, 15 May 2018 Tuesday
17:44, 14 May 2018 Monday

Over 59 million people to vote in Turkey's early poll
3 million people abroad to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary election, says election body head

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 59 million citizens will be able to vote in Turkey's early poll at home and abroad, the Supreme Election Board chairman said on Monday.

In a statement, Sadi Guven said 59.4 million people, including 56.3 million at home and nearly 3.05 million abroad, will vote in the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

1.65 million people will vote for the first time, he added.

Turkish expats will vote for the elections in 60 countries at 123 representations, Guven said, adding Turkish citizens who have registered in the foreign electoral roll will be able to vote at 36 custom stations.

The voting will start on June 7 at the custom stations and representations.

Over 650,000 disabled and nearly 2.5 million elderly voters -- over 75 years old -- will be assisted at polling stations.

For the first time, mobile ballot boxes will be taken to the sick in 271 towns, he said.

This April, the parliament passed a bill for early elections, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

 



