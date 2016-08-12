Kosovo main 'hurdle' on Serbia's path to EU

Kosovo remains the major "hurdle" blocking Serbia's path to European Union membership, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Monday, urging concessions from Pristina.

"The only big problem that I see as a real obstacle in our European path is the Kosovo issue," Vucic, an ultra-nationalist turned pro-European,told AFP in an interview.

Kosovo and Serbia both aspire to join the European Union, but Brussels has made clear that is not going to happen until the former foes normalise relations with a legally binding agreement.

"After all it's all about Kosovo, whether we'll be able to do that or not," Vucic said, speaking in English.

"And of course it's more about Serbs but it's also about the other side and they have to get a very strong message from the EU and from the West that they need to make some concessions as well," he said.

Having launched negotiations under EU auspices in 2011, the two sides signed a deal five years ago in order to improve the every day lives of their citizens.