58 killed amid mass protests in Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk
The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire rose Monday with thousands more injured during anti-occupation rallies along the Gaza Strip’s eastern border.
The death toll now stands at 58 with over 2,770 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Among those killed was Fadi Abu Salah, a disabled Palestinian activist who was severely injured during Israel’s 2008/2009 “Operation Cast Lead”.
According to the ministry, over 40 Palestinians were “seriously injured” Monday by intense cross-border fire by the Israeli army.
At one point, Israeli drones dropped teargas bombs on Palestinian demonstrators arrayed along the border, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.
Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on the Gaza Strip’s eastern border since Monday morning to take part in protests aimed at commemorating the Nakba anniversary and to protest the relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Since the border rallies began on March 30, more than 90 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed by cross-border Israeli gunfire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The rallies are to culminate on Tuesday, the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "the Catastrophe".
Last week, the Israeli government said the ongoing border protests constituted a “state of war” in which international humanitarian law did not apply.
Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41
Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire
Salim al-Jabouri also says election turnout fell short of desired level but vows not to let the voters down
ISIL has threatened attacks against polling stations during Iraq's parliamentary election
Tero Varjoranta of International Atomic Energy Agency resigns as US withdraws from Iran deal