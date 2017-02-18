09:38, 15 May 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on May 15

World Bulletin / News Desk

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to conclude visit with meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May; Erdogan and May to also hold a joint news conference.

LONDON - Protest to be held in front of Prime Ministry following killings of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli forces in Gaza.

TURKEY

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend parliamentary group meeting of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

ANKARA - Turkish statistical authority TurkStat to release labor force statistics for February.

ANKARA - Ministry of Finance to release central government’s budget balance figures for April.

PALESTINE/US

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor developments after American Embassy's move to Jerusalem and reactions from Middle East following Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Foreign and water ministers of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to meet and try to resolve differences over the construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Protest to be held against relocation of U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Iraq awaits final results of Saturday’s parliamentary elections.​

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Philippine counterpart Alan Cayetano.