10:14, 15 May 2018 Tuesday
09:38, 15 May 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on May 15
Press agenda on May 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to conclude visit with meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May; Erdogan and May to also hold a joint news conference.

LONDON - Protest to be held in front of Prime Ministry following killings of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli forces in Gaza.

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend parliamentary group meeting of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

ANKARA - Turkish statistical authority TurkStat to release labor force statistics for February.

ANKARA - Ministry of Finance to release central government’s budget balance figures for April.

 

PALESTINE/US

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor developments after American Embassy's move to Jerusalem and reactions from Middle East following Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

 

ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA - Foreign and water ministers of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to meet and try to resolve differences over the construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

 

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG - Protest to be held against relocation of U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Iraq awaits final results of Saturday’s parliamentary elections.​

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Philippine counterpart Alan Cayetano.

 



