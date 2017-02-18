Press agenda on May 15

World Bulletin / News Desk
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to conclude visit with meetings with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May; Erdogan and May to also hold a joint news conference.
LONDON - Protest to be held in front of Prime Ministry following killings of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli forces in Gaza.
TURKEY
ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend parliamentary group meeting of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.
ANKARA - Turkish statistical authority TurkStat to release labor force statistics for February.
ANKARA - Ministry of Finance to release central government’s budget balance figures for April.
PALESTINE/US
JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor developments after American Embassy's move to Jerusalem and reactions from Middle East following Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.
SYRIA
IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Monitoring Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA - Foreign and water ministers of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to meet and try to resolve differences over the construction of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
SOUTH AFRICA
JOHANNESBURG - Protest to be held against relocation of U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Iraq awaits final results of Saturday’s parliamentary elections.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet Philippine counterpart Alan Cayetano.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 14, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday May 13, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday May 12, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 11, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 10, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 7, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 6, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 5, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 3, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, April 30, 2018