Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:07, 15 May 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
09:55, 15 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Erdogan condemns ‘humanitarian tragedy’ in Gaza
Erdogan condemns ‘humanitarian tragedy’ in Gaza

Turkish president describes killing of 58 Palestinians as ‘genocide’  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday condemned the “humanitarian tragedy” in Gaza, describing Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters as “genocide”.

Fifty-eight Palestinian demonstrators were martyred Monday and hundreds more injured by Israeli armed forces deployed along the Gaza border, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

“Israel is a terrorist state,” said Erdogan.

“We will continue to stand with the Palestinian people with determination.” 

Erdogan's remarks came during a special meeting with scholarship students of TRT World and Anadolu Agency in London.

“Israel is carrying out state terror at the moment. Israel is a terrorist state. It proves this with the steps it is taking now as a terrorist state. Unfortunately, the U.S. has engaged in merciless cooperation here [in Palestine] with Israel, just like how it cooperates with the PYD/YPG by saying it is fighting against Daesh.

“What Israel is doing is a genocide, and it is not doing this genocide for the first time today. As you know, this occupation has continued since 1948,” Erdogan said.

He said Turkey, as the term president of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, has called for an emergency meeting Friday, adding that Turkey’s parliament will convene with a special agenda.

Erdogan said Turkey will observe three days of mourning beginning Tuesday to show solidarity with Palestine and a “big rally” will be held on Friday in Istanbul and another on Sunday in Diyarbakir over the violence in Gaza.

He said the Turkish Red Crescent would deliver humanitarian aid and medical equipment to hospitals in Gaza and it has made an emergency purchase of $100,000 for this purpose.

Turkey has also initiated the necessary work to evacuate the injured from Gaza in coordination with the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish Prime Ministry’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Erdogan said Turkey has also recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Israel for consultations.

“Today is the day that humanity will show solidarity against cruelty and injustice. I urge Christians, Jews and believers of other religions who have common sense to raise their voices against this injustice.

“We will not allow today to be the day the Muslim world loses Jerusalem,” Erdogan said, condemning the “humanitarian tragedy, this genocide”, no matter where it comes from, either Israel or the United States. 

“I also condemn those who remain quiet against this [tragedy],” said Erdogan, referring to countries that have shown no reaction to the mass killings in Gaza.

U.S. President Donald Trump sparked an international outcry last December when he unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and vowed to relocate the U.S. embassy to the city.

The embassy relocation coincides with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment in 1948 -- an event Palestinians refer to as the “Nakba” or the “the Catastrophe”.

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border since Monday morning to take part in protests aimed at commemorating the Nakba anniversary and to protest the relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.


Related Gaza Recep Tayyip Erdogan nakba70
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish police arrest 7 over suspected PKK links
Turkish police arrest 7 over suspected PKK links

Operation carried out in eastern Siirt province
Turkish FM speaks with counterparts to discuss Gaza
Turkish FM speaks with counterparts to discuss Gaza

Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks with Jordanian, Indonesian, Iranian foreign ministers and OIC secretary general over phone
Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan
Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan

Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu says target is to feed 100,000 Palestinians during holy month
Over 50 ISIL suspects arrested in Istanbul
Over 50 ISIL suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects have been accused of preparing to carry out attacks 
Erdogan condemns humanitarian tragedy in Gaza
Erdogan condemns ‘humanitarian tragedy’ in Gaza

Turkish president describes killing of 58 Palestinians as ‘genocide’  
Erdogan promises more effective economy if re-elected
Erdogan promises more effective economy if re-elected

Turkish president says monetary policies will be applied in accordance with global principles
Over 59 million people to vote in Turkey's early poll
Over 59 million people to vote in Turkey's early poll

3 million people abroad to vote in June 24 presidential and parliamentary election, says election body head
Over 50 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 50 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees
Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees

Turkey has done more than other countries to support refugees who fled Syria, visiting reporters assert
Turkey US 'responsible' for Gaza massacre as Israel
Turkey: US 'responsible' for Gaza massacre as Israel

Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag says whatever step US, Israel take in Gaza is ‘null and void’ for Turkey
Turkish FM blames Israel for state terror in Gaza
Turkish FM blames Israel for ‘state terror’ in Gaza

Mevlut Cavusoglu urges joints steps against Israeli aggression on protesting Palestinians  
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct

Turkish president tells BBC: We are in favor of peace in the region. We find all steps threatening peace dangerous
Over 20 terrorists neutralized across Turkey
Over 20 terrorists neutralized across Turkey

Interior Ministry says 1 terrorist was killed, 14 were captured, 9 surrendered to authorities
Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain
Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain

Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses strong friendship, trade ties with UK, praising its solidarity in wake of defeated 2016 coup  
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies
Ankara-based students rally in support of Gaza rallies

At least 49 Gazans have been killed and hundreds injured by Israel since late March
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election
Turkish expats to vote across 60 countries in election

Germany will host highest number of polling stations

News

World reactions continue to pour in post Gaza killings
World reactions continue to pour in post Gaza killings

60 killed amid mass protests in Gaza
60 killed amid mass protests in Gaza

43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid in Gaza hospitals
Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid in Gaza hospitals

Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan
Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan

African Union slams Israel for Gaza killings
African Union slams Israel for Gaza killings

Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid

Erdogan promises more effective economy if re-elected
Erdogan promises more effective economy if re-elected

US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct

Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain
Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain

Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK

Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM on election win
Erdogan congratulates new Malaysian PM on election win

Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby, credit agencies
Turkey's Erdogan slams interest lobby credit agencies






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 