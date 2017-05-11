Macron phones leaders of Palestine, Jordan over Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk

French President Emanuel Macron spoke with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah of Jordan over the phone late Monday, according to the Elysee Palace.

The three leaders discussed the Israeli attacks against Palestinians in Gaza and the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Macron reiterated his opposition to the relocation and condemned the violence by Israeli armed forces against Palestinian demonstrators, calling on all parties to ease tensions in the region.

Macron is planning to talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, the statement said.

More than 50 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli army gunfire Monday and thousands more injured during anti-occupation rallies along the Gaza Strip’s eastern border, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated along the Gaza Strip’s eastern border Monday, which coincided with the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment in 1948 -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "the Catastrophe".

Since the border rallies began on March 30, more than 90 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed by cross-border Israeli gunfire, according to the Health Ministry.

Last week, the Israeli government said the ongoing border protests constituted a “state of war” in which international humanitarian law did not apply.