Over 50 ISIL suspects arrested in Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk
Anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous raids in 13 districts to apprehend 54 ISIL suspects, who were allegedly preparing to carry out attacks, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions, said.
Police also seized organizational documents and digital tools linked to the terror group at 19 locations in the city.
More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.
Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.
