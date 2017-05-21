Worldbulletin News

18:07, 15 May 2018 Tuesday
10:53, 15 May 2018 Tuesday

Over 50 ISIL suspects arrested in Istanbul
Over 50 ISIL suspects arrested in Istanbul

Suspects have been accused of preparing to carry out attacks 

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 50 foreign nationals have been arrested in Istanbul for their alleged links to ISIL terror group, according to police sources on Tuesday. 

Anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous raids in 13 districts to apprehend 54 ISIL suspects, who were allegedly preparing to carry out attacks, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions, said. 

Police also seized organizational documents and digital tools linked to the terror group at 19 locations in the city.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.



