Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinian group Fatah has hailed Turkey and South Africa for recalling ambassadors from Israel over the death of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli gunfire on border of the Gaza Strip.

“This is a strong message of support for the Palestinian people and rejection of Israeli crimes and practices against our people,” Jibril al-Rajoub, secretary of Fatah’s Central Committee, said in a statement.

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds more injured by Israeli forces along the Gaza border Monday amid protests marking the Nakba anniversary and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Turkey condemned the Israeli violence against Palestinian protestors and recalled its ambassadors from Israel and the U.S. for consultation. South Africa also summoned its envoy from Israel over the Israeli violence.

Monday’s protests were part of weeks-long rallies that culminate on Tuesday, which marks the 70th anniversary of Israel’s creation, an event Palestinians refer to as the “Nakba” or “the Catastrophe”.

Since the rallies began on March 30, more than 90 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by cross-border Israeli gunfire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Last week, the Israeli government said the ongoing border protests constituted a "state of war" in which international humanitarian law did not apply.