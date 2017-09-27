Worldbulletin News

Today's News
18:07, 15 May 2018 Tuesday
History
11:56, 15 May 2018 Tuesday

Today in History May 15
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

756   Abd-al-Rahman is proclaimed emir of Cordoba, Spain.
1213   King John submits to the Pope, offering to make England and Ireland papal fiefs. Pope Innocent III lifts the interdict of 1208.
1602   English navigator Bartholomew Gosnold discovers Cape Cod.
1614   An aristocratic uprising in France ends with the Treaty of St. Menehould.
1618   Johannes Kepler discovers his harmonics law.
1702   The War of Spanish Succession begins.
1730   Following the resignation of Lord Townshend, Robert Walpole becomes the sole minister in the English cabinet.
1768   By the Treaty of Versailles, France purchases Corsica from Genoa.
1795   Napoleon enters the Lombardian capital of Milan in triumph.
1820   The U.S. Congress designates the slave trade a form of piracy.
1849   Neapolitan troops enter Palermo, Sicily.
1862   The Union ironclad Monitor and the gunboat Galena fire on Confederate troops at the Battle of Drewry's Bluff, Virginia.
1864   At the Battle of New Market, Virginia Military Institute cadets repel a Union attack.
1886   Emily Dickinson dies in Amherst, Mass., where she had lived in seclusion for the previous 24 years.
1916   U.S. Marines land in Santo Domingo to quell civil disorder.
1918   Pfc. Henry Johnson and Pfc. Needham Roberts receive the Croix de Guerre for their services in World War I. They are the first Americans to win France's highest military medal.
1930   Ellen Church becomes the first airline stewardess.
1942   The United States begins rationing gasoline.
1958   Sputnik III is launched by the Soviet Union.
1963   The last Project Mercury space flight, carrying Gordon Cooper, is launched.
1968   U.S. Marines relieve army troops in Nhi Ha, South Vietnam after a fourteen-day battle.
1972   Gov. George Wallace is shot by Arthur Bremer in Laurel, Maryland.
1975   The merchant ship Mayaguez is recaptured from Cambodia's Khmer Rouge.
1988   Soviets forces begin their withdrawal from Afghanistan.


