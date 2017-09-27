Mevlut Cavusoglu urges joints steps against Israeli aggression on protesting Palestinians

11:56, 15 May 2018 Tuesday

Today in History May 15





A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk 756 Abd-al-Rahman is proclaimed emir of Cordoba, Spain. 1213 King John submits to the Pope, offering to make England and Ireland papal fiefs. Pope Innocent III lifts the interdict of 1208. 1602 English navigator Bartholomew Gosnold discovers Cape Cod. 1614 An aristocratic uprising in France ends with the Treaty of St. Menehould. 1618 Johannes Kepler discovers his harmonics law. 1702 The War of Spanish Succession begins. 1730 Following the resignation of Lord Townshend, Robert Walpole becomes the sole minister in the English cabinet. 1768 By the Treaty of Versailles, France purchases Corsica from Genoa. 1795 Napoleon enters the Lombardian capital of Milan in triumph. 1820 The U.S. Congress designates the slave trade a form of piracy. 1849 Neapolitan troops enter Palermo, Sicily. 1862 The Union ironclad Monitor and the gunboat Galena fire on Confederate troops at the Battle of Drewry's Bluff, Virginia. 1864 At the Battle of New Market, Virginia Military Institute cadets repel a Union attack. 1886 Emily Dickinson dies in Amherst, Mass., where she had lived in seclusion for the previous 24 years. 1916 U.S. Marines land in Santo Domingo to quell civil disorder. 1918 Pfc. Henry Johnson and Pfc. Needham Roberts receive the Croix de Guerre for their services in World War I. They are the first Americans to win France's highest military medal. 1930 Ellen Church becomes the first airline stewardess. 1942 The United States begins rationing gasoline. 1958 Sputnik III is launched by the Soviet Union. 1963 The last Project Mercury space flight, carrying Gordon Cooper, is launched. 1968 U.S. Marines relieve army troops in Nhi Ha, South Vietnam after a fourteen-day battle. 1972 Gov. George Wallace is shot by Arthur Bremer in Laurel, Maryland. 1975 The merchant ship Mayaguez is recaptured from Cambodia's Khmer Rouge. 1988 Soviets forces begin their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

