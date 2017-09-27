Today in History May 15

World Bulletin / News Desk
|756
|Abd-al-Rahman is proclaimed emir of Cordoba, Spain.
|1213
|King John submits to the Pope, offering to make England and Ireland papal fiefs. Pope Innocent III lifts the interdict of 1208.
|1602
|English navigator Bartholomew Gosnold discovers Cape Cod.
|1614
|An aristocratic uprising in France ends with the Treaty of St. Menehould.
|1618
|Johannes Kepler discovers his harmonics law.
|1702
|The War of Spanish Succession begins.
|1730
|Following the resignation of Lord Townshend, Robert Walpole becomes the sole minister in the English cabinet.
|1768
|By the Treaty of Versailles, France purchases Corsica from Genoa.
|1795
|Napoleon enters the Lombardian capital of Milan in triumph.
|1820
|The U.S. Congress designates the slave trade a form of piracy.
|1849
|Neapolitan troops enter Palermo, Sicily.
|1862
|The Union ironclad Monitor and the gunboat Galena fire on Confederate troops at the Battle of Drewry's Bluff, Virginia.
|1864
|At the Battle of New Market, Virginia Military Institute cadets repel a Union attack.
|1886
|Emily Dickinson dies in Amherst, Mass., where she had lived in seclusion for the previous 24 years.
|1916
|U.S. Marines land in Santo Domingo to quell civil disorder.
|1918
|Pfc. Henry Johnson and Pfc. Needham Roberts receive the Croix de Guerre for their services in World War I. They are the first Americans to win France's highest military medal.
|1930
|Ellen Church becomes the first airline stewardess.
|1942
|The United States begins rationing gasoline.
|1958
|Sputnik III is launched by the Soviet Union.
|1963
|The last Project Mercury space flight, carrying Gordon Cooper, is launched.
|1968
|U.S. Marines relieve army troops in Nhi Ha, South Vietnam after a fourteen-day battle.
|1972
|Gov. George Wallace is shot by Arthur Bremer in Laurel, Maryland.
|1975
|The merchant ship Mayaguez is recaptured from Cambodia's Khmer Rouge.
|1988
|Soviets forces begin their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.