Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Deputy Premier Hakan Cavusoglu on Tuesday said Turkey aims to feed 100,000 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a series of tweets, Cavusoglu said: “We aim to feed 100,000 of our brothers during Ramadan, by providing hot meals to 1,000 families daily through TIKA [Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency].”

“A total of $1 million in humanitarian aid will be completed during the month of Ramadan via our TIKA office in Ramallah,” Cavusoglu said.

“The distribution of 12,000 food packages is among the emergency aid projects in Gaza we have through TIKA. I hope that a total of 100,000 Palestinian brothers will benefit from it.”

The deputy premier said $200,000 worth of medicines and medical equipment will also be given to Palestinians.

“I hope that the blessing of Ramadan will spread to Gaza. We will continue to do whatever is required by the law of brotherhood,” he added.

Cavusoglu said: “I pray that God will keep our brotherhood with the Palestinians, and will dispose of the community of the tyrant who committed genocide in Gaza for Jerusalem.”

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds more injured by Israeli forces along the Gaza border Monday amid protests marking the Nakba anniversary and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.