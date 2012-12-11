Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:06, 15 May 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
12:48, 15 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Palestine’s Abbas undergoes ‘simple’ medical operation
Palestine’s Abbas undergoes ‘simple’ medical operation

Mahmoud Abbas admitted to Ramallah hospital to undergo medical procedure on ear  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been taken to the Istishari Arab Hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah to undergo an operation on his ear. 

Two sources close to the president confirmed on Tuesday that Abbas, 82, would undergo a "simple" procedure on one of his ears.

Without providing further details, both sources described the president’s health condition as “fine”. 

While he was in the U.S. in February, Abbas was admitted to the Baltimore Hospital where he underwent several medical tests.



Related Palestine Abbas
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Sadr s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls

Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Israel uses drones for surveillance and carrying out attacks
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots

Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
Abadi s coalition leads Iraq polls
Abadi’s coalition leads Iraq polls

The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza

Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire

News

19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Macron phones leaders of Palestine, Jordan over Gaza
Macron phones leaders of Palestine Jordan over Gaza

60 killed amid mass protests in Gaza
60 killed amid mass protests in Gaza

Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid

43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation
Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation

Abbas in ‘excellent’ health
Abbas in excellent health

Abbas to punish officials criticizing Arab leaders
Abbas to punish officials criticizing Arab leaders

Abbas' UN address failed to reflect 'consensus': Hamas
Abbas' UN address failed to reflect 'consensus' Hamas

Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues

Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 