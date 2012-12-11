Palestine’s Abbas undergoes ‘simple’ medical operation

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been taken to the Istishari Arab Hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah to undergo an operation on his ear.

Two sources close to the president confirmed on Tuesday that Abbas, 82, would undergo a "simple" procedure on one of his ears.

Without providing further details, both sources described the president’s health condition as “fine”.

While he was in the U.S. in February, Abbas was admitted to the Baltimore Hospital where he underwent several medical tests.