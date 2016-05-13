Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid in Gaza hospitals

World Bulletin / News Desk

Emergency medicines and medical equipment have been delivered to Palestinians at hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip, officials from the Turkish Red Crescent said on Tuesday.

The permanent representatives of the Turkish Red Crescent in Gaza and Jerusalem locally obtained $100,000 worth of emergency medical equipment and successfully delivered them to hospitals and Palestine Red Crescent throughout the night.

The aid group is waiting for permission from Israeli authorities and international institutions to dispatch two containers of emergency medicine and medical equipment from Turkey to Gaza.

Red Crescent head Kerem Kinik told Anadolu Agency on Monday that they faced serious bureaucratic obstacles for the shipment of these medicines.

The Red Crescent also plans to give food support to 30,000 families in the region.

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds more injured by Israeli forces along the Gaza border on Monday amid protests marking the Nakba anniversary and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The rallies are to culminate on Tuesday, the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "the Catastrophe".

Turkish Health Minister Ahmet Demircan on Tuesday said at the parliament Ankara is taking initiatives to bring the wounded Palestinians to Turkey.