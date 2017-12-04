Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan on Monday said the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, despite international opposition, is a violation of international law and several United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

“Pakistan has noted with grave concern that despite calls by the international community to comply with UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions on the two-state solution, the U.S. is moving its embassy to the Holy City of Jerusalem”, Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said in a statement.

“This represents a violation of international law and several United Nations Security Council resolutions, in particular resolutions 476 and 478”, the spokesman noted.

The spokesman reaffirmed that the government and the people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Palestinian people.

“Pakistan also renews its call for establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital”, he maintained.

Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman officially announced the relocation of Washington’s Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to West Jerusalem’s Arnona district.

The relocation coincides with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment in 1948 -- an event Palestinians refer to as the “Nakba” or the “The Catastrophe”.

U.S. President Donald Trump sparked international outcry last December when he unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and vowed to relocate Washington's embassy to the city.

Since Monday morning, at least 43 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed -- and hundreds more injured -- by Israeli army forces deployed along the other side of the border, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Palestine-Israel conflict, with Palestinians seeking East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.