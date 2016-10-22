Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

World Bulletin / News Desk
Arshad al-Salihi, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, alleged that ballots cast for Turkmen parties had been illegally counted as votes for the Sulaymaniyah-based Kurdistan Patriotic Union.
“Tension is mounting in Kirkuk as Turkmen continue to demonstrate for their rights,” al-Salihi said. “We have every intention of sharing our peoples’ displeasure with high officials in Baghdad.”
Since Sunday evening, hundreds of Turkmen have taken to the streets in Kirkuk’s Daquq and Altun Kupri districts to protest alleged polling irregularities.
According to al-Salihi, the alleged vote-rigging had also adversely affected other political parties, including the Movement for Change (Gorran) and the New Generation Movement.
Ali Qadir, an official of Iraq’s official electoral commission based in Erbil, for his part, disputed claims that Saturday’s parliamentary elections had been rigged, dismissing reports that electronic voting machines used in the polls had been “hacked”.
“The electronic voting system was not hacked,” Qadir said, stressing that ballot boxes that had not been appropriately time-stamped would not be counted.
On Saturday, Iraqis voted in the country’s first parliamentary election since 2014.
According to Iraq’s official election commission, some 10.8 million Iraqis -- out of 24 million eligible voters -- took part in the vote, representing a turnout of 44.5 percent.
The polls were held under the shadow of an ongoing economic crisis, deep political polarization and lingering fears of the ISIL terrorist group, which overran much of the country in mid-2014.
In the run-up to the election last week, Turkmen and Arab residents of Kirkuk province had cried foul amid reports of malfunctioning electronic voting machines, which were used for the first time in Iraqi elections.
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging
At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41
Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire