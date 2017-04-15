Russia, Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk
Russia has evaluated the U.S. decision negatively several times, the head of Russian diplomacy Sergey Lavrov said in a joint news conference in Moscow.
"One cannot in such a way, unilaterally, revise the agreements, fixed in decisions [made by] the international community," he said. "[...] The determination of the status of Jerusalem is one of the most important of these questions, [and] can be solved exclusively through a direct dialogue between the Israeli and Palestinian leadership," Lavrov said.
Russia offered a platform for the direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine many times, this offer is still valid, Lavrov said.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said the U.S. decision violated international agreements between Israel and Palestine.
"Egypt many times stated and repeated that this unilateral decision of the U.S. violates the international agreements between Israel and Palestine on the peace process," he said.
