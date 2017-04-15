Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:06, 15 May 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
Update: 15:54, 15 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Russia, Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem
Russia, Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem

At least 52 Palestinian demonstrators were martyred Monday by Israeli army forces  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian and Egyptian foreign ministers slammed the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem on Monday.

Russia has evaluated the U.S. decision negatively several times, the head of Russian diplomacy Sergey Lavrov said in a joint news conference in Moscow.

"One cannot in such a way, unilaterally, revise the agreements, fixed in decisions [made by] the international community," he said. "[...] The determination of the status of Jerusalem is one of the most important of these questions, [and] can be solved exclusively through a direct dialogue between the Israeli and Palestinian leadership," Lavrov said.

Russia offered a platform for the direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine many times, this offer is still valid, Lavrov said. 

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said the U.S. decision violated international agreements between Israel and Palestine.

"Egypt many times stated and repeated that this unilateral decision of the U.S. violates the international agreements between Israel and Palestine on the peace process," he said.



Related Egypt russia US jerusalem
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Sadr s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls

Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Israel uses drones for surveillance and carrying out attacks
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots

Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas
Abadi s coalition leads Iraq polls
Abadi’s coalition leads Iraq polls

The vote was Iraq's first parliamentary election since ISIL defeat
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Settlers storm Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem

Hundreds of settlers storm the compound as Israel marks the 51st anniversary of occupying Jerusalem
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza
Palestinian teenager succumbs to wounds in Gaza

Young man, 15, dies after sustaining injuries in the head from Israeli army gunfire

News

Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem
Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem

Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation
Jerusalem faces difficult day under Israeli occupation

Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem
Palestine to fight US move on Jerusalem

162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem
162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem

Saudi donates $200 mln to Jerusalem, UNRWA
Saudi donates 200 mln to Jerusalem UNRWA

'Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood ready for dialogue'
Egypt s Muslim Brotherhood ready for dialogue'

Egypt: Local elections before 'end of the year' 
Egypt Local elections before 'end of the year'

Egypt court jails nine for life for alleged ISIL links
Egypt court jails nine for life for alleged ISIL links

Egypt calls for political solution to Yemeni conflict
Egypt calls for political solution to Yemeni conflict

Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence
Egypt court sentences 6 to death over 2013 violence

Three Egypt troops, 30 militants killed in Sinai
Three Egypt troops 30 militants killed in Sinai

North Korea unhappy with US for mentioning human rights
North Korea unhappy with US for mentioning human rights

McDonald's slammed for post-Brexit tax moves
McDonald's slammed for post-Brexit tax moves

Turkey: US 'responsible' for Gaza massacre as Israel
Turkey US 'responsible' for Gaza massacre as Israel

US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct

Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear deal
Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear

Russians protest blocking of Telegram app
Russians protest blocking of Telegram app

Russia calls on Iran, Israel to hold dialogue
Russia calls on Iran Israel to hold dialogue

Russia, Turkey to set 2019 as mutual cultural year
Russia Turkey to set 2019 as mutual cultural year

Russia's Medvedev approved as prime minister
Russia's Medvedev approved as prime minister






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 