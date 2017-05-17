16:14, 15 May 2018 Tuesday

Bahrain revokes citizenship of 115 in terror trial

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Bahraini court on Tuesday revoked the citizenship of 115 people on charges of terrorism and espionage.

In a statement, prosecutor Hamad Shahin said the court jailed 53 people for life in prison and 62 others for three years each.

Twenty-three people were acquitted by the court, he said.

The 115 defendants are among a group of 138 people standing trial on terrorism and espionage charges and forming an outlawed group.

Tuesday’s verdicts are still subject to appeal.