18:05, 15 May 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
Bahrain revokes citizenship of 115 in terror trial
Bahrain revokes citizenship of 115 in terror trial

The court also jailed 53 people for life on terrorism charges

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Bahraini court on Tuesday revoked the citizenship of 115 people on charges of terrorism and espionage.

In a statement, prosecutor Hamad Shahin said the court jailed 53 people for life in prison and 62 others for three years each.

Twenty-three people were acquitted by the court, he said.

The 115 defendants are among a group of 138 people standing trial on terrorism and espionage charges and forming an outlawed group.

Tuesday’s verdicts are still subject to appeal.



