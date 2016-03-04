Turkish police arrest 7 over suspected PKK links

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least seven PKK suspects have been arrested in anti-terror operations in the eastern Turkish province of Siirt on Tuesday, security sources said.
According to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to media, gendarmerie units arrested seven suspects for allegedly aiding and abetting the terror group.
The raids were conducted in the Eruh district, sources added.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU. The group waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.
