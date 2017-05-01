Worldbulletin News

Four Saudis killed in plane crash
Four Saudis killed in plane crash

The cause of the crash remains unclear

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Saudi aircraft crashed in northern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, killing four on board, according to the Saudi Wildlife Authority.

Writing on Twitter, the authority said the plane was on mission north of the kingdom when it crashed.

The statement, however, did not specify the cause of the crash.



