Five dead in attack on Indonesian police headquarters

World Bulletin / News Desk
Indonesian police fatally shot four suspected militants Wednesday when they attacked a police headquarters in Riau province.
Riau Police Chief Inspector General Nandan said a group of suspected militants crashed a car into the gate of the headquarters around 9 a.m.
"Four of them got out of the car and tried to fight a group of police with samurai swords," Nandan, who uses only one name, said in a live interview with local television station TV One.
Five people died in the attack, including the four suspected militants and a police officer who was hit by the car. Another police officer and a journalist were also wounded in the sword attack.
Police fielded a bomb squad team to inspect the attackers' car. They are now pursuing a militant who had escaped.
A number of terrorist attacks have occurred in Indonesia in recent days targeting churches and police stations. At least 26 people died in a series of terror attacks in Surabaya on Sunday and Monday, including 13 militants and their children.
Police shot a militant and arrested at least 13 others in a series of raids following the Surabaya attack.
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging
At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41
Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas