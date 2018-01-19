Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:23, 16 May 2018 Wednesday
Palestine
Update: 10:54, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday called on the world’s more than 1.5 billion Muslims to “band together” over the Palestinian cause after more than 60 people were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

“There has never been an incident when the UN was so helpless,” Yildirim told reporters in the capital Ankara, referring to the recent violence in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 62 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by cross-border Israeli gunfire in one of the deadliest single-day massacres in the country's history.

Earlier, Yildirim invited his counterparts from five countries to join an emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the killings of Palestinians at the Gaza border.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered on the Gaza Strip’s eastern border Monday to take part in mass rallies to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "the Catastrophe" and to protest the relocation of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Since the border rallies began on March 30, more than 100 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed by cross-border Israeli gunfire, according to the Health Ministry.

Last week, the Israeli government said the ongoing border protests constituted a “state of war” in which international humanitarian law did not apply.



Related Turkey UN Binali Yildirim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Sadr s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls

Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Israel uses drones for surveillance and carrying out attacks
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots

Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas

News

Arab UN envoys call for probe into Israeli violence
Arab UN envoys call for probe into Israeli violence

UN expresses concern over violence in Burundi
UN expresses concern over violence in Burundi

UN chief expresses concern on people killed in Gaza
UN chief expresses concern on people killed in Gaza

UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns
UN nuclear watchdog's top inspector resigns

UN envoy launches $10B plan for global education
UN envoy launches 10B plan for global education

UN: April 'deadliest month' for Yemen civilians in 2018
UN April 'deadliest month' for Yemen civilians in 2018

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country

Turkey asks Israeli envoy to leave country
Turkey asks Israeli envoy to leave country

Turkish police arrest 7 over suspected PKK links
Turkish police arrest 7 over suspected PKK links

Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid in Gaza hospitals
Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid in Gaza hospitals

Turkish FM speaks with counterparts to discuss Gaza
Turkish FM speaks with counterparts to discuss Gaza

Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations

Turkish premier vows to improve work safety
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety

Turkey: President's candidacy filed with election board
Turkey President's candidacy filed with election board

Turkish premier leaves for Spain
Turkish premier leaves for Spain

Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean
Turkish PM opens 2 schools in Turkey's Aegean

Presidential system will make us stronger
Presidential system will make us stronger






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 