Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:23, 16 May 2018 Wednesday
Europe
Update: 11:16, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
EU, Iran eye ‘practical solution’ to save nuclear deal
EU, Iran eye ‘practical solution’ to save nuclear deal

Intensive discussions launched to rescue agreement, and some solutions expected ‘within weeks’, says EU’s top diplomat

World Bulletin / News Desk

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday the bloc is working with Iran to save the 2015 nuclear accord after the U.S. withdrew from the agreement.

Mogherini was speaking at a press conference following talks with her counterparts from Britain, France and Germany, which were signatories to the accord aimed at stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

She said they had already launched intensive discussions to rescue the agreement, adding they would find some solutions "within weeks".

"If we want to save this deal, we know that the sooner we manage to do it, the better and the easier it will be," she said.

Mogherini underscored that the EU is committed to “full and effective implementation” of all parts of the deal.

While she noted that the EU cannot provide legal and economic guarantees to Iran after the U.S. withdrew from the accord, she noted that the EU and the Iranian side would continue to work "seriously and decisively" to keep investment flowing.

Under the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers, Tehran was provided billions of dollars in relief from financial sanctions in return for curbing its nuclear program.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord, repeatedly calling it the “worst deal” he has ever seen.

Trump opted not to extend sanctions relief on Iran ahead of a May 12 deadline, vowing instead to re-impose nuclear-related economic penalties.

All of the U.S.' negotiating partners -- the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the EU -- agree that maintaining the accord is the best way to reign in Iran's nuclear program.



Related iran EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Sadr s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls

Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Israel uses drones for surveillance and carrying out attacks
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots

Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas

News

Iran FM slams 'illegal' US sanctions
Iran FM slams 'illegal' US sanctions

EU foreign policy chief meets Iranian FM in Brussels
EU foreign policy chief meets Iranian FM in Brussels

US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct
US withdrawal from Iran nuke deal not correct

Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear deal
Iran FM in Moscow as Russia moves to save nuclear

Iran: 8 ISIL members get death penalty
Iran 8 ISIL members get death penalty

Iran minister on diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal
Iran minister on diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal

EU's anti-human smuggling mission ups fight on crime
EU's anti-human smuggling mission ups fight on crime

EU countries to convene with Iran on nuclear deal
EU countries to convene with Iran on nuclear deal

Merkel, Macron vow to make EU a global player
Merkel Macron vow to make EU a global player

Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum
Turkish EU minister to attend 7th Turkish-British forum

EU ambassador says Turkey ‘very close’ to the bloc
EU ambassador says Turkey very close to the bloc

Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart
Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 