EU, Iran eye ‘practical solution’ to save nuclear deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday the bloc is working with Iran to save the 2015 nuclear accord after the U.S. withdrew from the agreement.
Mogherini was speaking at a press conference following talks with her counterparts from Britain, France and Germany, which were signatories to the accord aimed at stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
She said they had already launched intensive discussions to rescue the agreement, adding they would find some solutions "within weeks".
"If we want to save this deal, we know that the sooner we manage to do it, the better and the easier it will be," she said.
Mogherini underscored that the EU is committed to “full and effective implementation” of all parts of the deal.
While she noted that the EU cannot provide legal and economic guarantees to Iran after the U.S. withdrew from the accord, she noted that the EU and the Iranian side would continue to work "seriously and decisively" to keep investment flowing.
Under the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers, Tehran was provided billions of dollars in relief from financial sanctions in return for curbing its nuclear program.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord, repeatedly calling it the “worst deal” he has ever seen.
Trump opted not to extend sanctions relief on Iran ahead of a May 12 deadline, vowing instead to re-impose nuclear-related economic penalties.
All of the U.S.' negotiating partners -- the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the EU -- agree that maintaining the accord is the best way to reign in Iran's nuclear program.
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging
At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41
Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas