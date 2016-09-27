Update: 11:16, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

EU, Iran eye ‘practical solution’ to save nuclear deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said Tuesday the bloc is working with Iran to save the 2015 nuclear accord after the U.S. withdrew from the agreement.

Mogherini was speaking at a press conference following talks with her counterparts from Britain, France and Germany, which were signatories to the accord aimed at stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

She said they had already launched intensive discussions to rescue the agreement, adding they would find some solutions "within weeks".

"If we want to save this deal, we know that the sooner we manage to do it, the better and the easier it will be," she said.

Mogherini underscored that the EU is committed to “full and effective implementation” of all parts of the deal.

While she noted that the EU cannot provide legal and economic guarantees to Iran after the U.S. withdrew from the accord, she noted that the EU and the Iranian side would continue to work "seriously and decisively" to keep investment flowing.

Under the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers, Tehran was provided billions of dollars in relief from financial sanctions in return for curbing its nuclear program.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord, repeatedly calling it the “worst deal” he has ever seen.

Trump opted not to extend sanctions relief on Iran ahead of a May 12 deadline, vowing instead to re-impose nuclear-related economic penalties.

All of the U.S.' negotiating partners -- the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China and the EU -- agree that maintaining the accord is the best way to reign in Iran's nuclear program.