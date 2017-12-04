Update: 11:23, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

Nigeria denies attending US embassy’s opening ceremony

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigeria has denied attending Monday's opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

“Nigeria didn't attend [the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem],” Bashir Ahmad, a presidential spokesman, tweeted on Tuesday after criticism mount on social media over a media report that suggested Abuja was represented in the ceremony.

“But what was Nigeria really doing at the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem?” tweeted a popular scholar Gimba Kakanda, criticizing the alleged move.

Nigeria has a history of supporting anti-imperialist struggles in Africa and elsewhere, especially in Palestine.

Last year, the country voted in favor of the UN resolution condemning the U.S. decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.