Update: 12:18, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli army rounded up 15 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, the army said on Wednesday.

The Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,500 Palestinians -- including 300 children -- are currently languishing in Israeli prisons.

The arrests came amid high tension across the Palestinian territories after more than 110 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation protests since late March.