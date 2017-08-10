Worldbulletin News

14:22, 16 May 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
Update: 12:18, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army usually carries out overnights raids in West Bank

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli army rounded up 15 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, the army said on Wednesday.

The Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,500 Palestinians -- including 300 children -- are currently languishing in Israeli prisons.
The arrests came amid high tension across the Palestinian territories after more than 110 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire during anti-occupation protests since late March.



