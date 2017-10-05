Worldbulletin News

14:22, 16 May 2018 Wednesday
Update: 11:50, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
BIST 100 slightly increases by 0.07 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4680

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange increased 0.07 percent, or 71.59 points, to open at 101,611.97 points on Wednesday.

Among all sector indices, the information technology index posted the best performance, up 1.05 percent, while the leasing factoring index suffered the worst, down 0.64 percent.

The BIST banking indices increased by 0.18 percent, while holding indices decreased by 0.25 percent.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 101,540.39, down 1.77 percent, with a 7.1 billion-Turkish lira (nearly $1.6 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 4.4680 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday. It was 4.4590 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate increased to 5.2880, compared with Tuesday's close of 5.2740.

The price of Brent oil was $78.27 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday.

