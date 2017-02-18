Press agenda on May 16

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL – Turkish Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to attend 25th anniversary of Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release Industrial Production Index for March.
TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS
LEFKOSA – Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag to meet Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci, Prime Minister Tufan Erhurman, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay.
Deputy PM Recep Akdag to attend 2018's first fast-breaking dinner of Ramadan in Lefkosa.
PALESTINE / US
JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor developments after American Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war and Assad regime attacks in war-torn country.
