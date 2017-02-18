Mevlut Cavusoglu urges joints steps against Israeli aggression on protesting Palestinians

11:44, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on May 16





Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 16, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY ISTANBUL – Turkish Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to attend 25th anniversary of Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC). ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release Industrial Production Index for March. TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS LEFKOSA – Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag to meet Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci, Prime Minister Tufan Erhurman, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay. Deputy PM Recep Akdag to attend 2018's first fast-breaking dinner of Ramadan in Lefkosa.

PALESTINE / US JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor developments after American Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

SYRIA ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war and Assad regime attacks in war-torn country.

