Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:22, 16 May 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
Update: 12:37, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Jews deliver message of condemnation to Israel
Jews deliver message of condemnation to Israel

In a message to world leaders, international organization of Orthodox Jews against Zionism reiterates support for Palestine

World Bulletin / News Desk

The anti-Zionist Neturei Karta organization has delivered a message of support and solidarity to Palestine as well as one of criticism and condemnation to Israel over its treatment of Palestinian civilians.

In a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Monday evening, Elahanan Beck, the chief rabbi of Neturei Karta, said “we have to realize and understand -- helping the state of Israel is not in the favor of Jewish people”.

“The Zionists say they want to make a safe haven for Jewish people, they want to help Jews… but this is untrue. The most dangerous place today for Jewish people -- not to speak for Palestinians, but even for Jews -- is in the state of Israel,” Beck said.

Praising Erdogan for withdrawing Turkey’s ambassador to Israel after the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Beck said: “If you want to help the Jewish people, follow the example of what the Turkish president did: withdraw your ambassador from there and come out in the clear”.

Tensions have risen in the region after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December and ordered the opening of a new U.S. embassy in the disputed and occupied city, a decision that has earned him global criticism and has broken many agreements regarding Jerusalem’s status.

At least 62 Palestinian demonstrators on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel who were protesting the embassy’s inauguration were killed Monday by the Israeli Defense Forces.

The killings have sparked a global outcry, with many world leaders condemning Israel, which claimed it was in self-defense.

“We are against the state of Israel. We are against occupiers, and we have to bring peace to the region,” Beck added.

 



Related Israel US jews
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Sadr s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls

Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Israel uses drones for surveillance and carrying out attacks
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots
Iraq PM says to impose security in Kirkuk after riots

Thousands demonstrated in Kirkuk amid alleged violations during voting in KRG-held areas

News

Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country

Turkey asks Israeli envoy to leave country
Turkey asks Israeli envoy to leave country

World reactions continue to pour in post Gaza killings
World reactions continue to pour in post Gaza killings

60 killed amid mass protests in Gaza
60 killed amid mass protests in Gaza

43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Iran FM slams 'illegal' US sanctions
Iran FM slams 'illegal' US sanctions

Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

Nigeria denies attending US embassy’s opening ceremony
Nigeria denies attending US embassy s opening ceremony

Russia, Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem
Russia Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem

Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem
Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem

North Korea unhappy with US for mentioning human rights
North Korea unhappy with US for mentioning human rights

Christians emerge as key patrons for Jews moving to Israel
Christians emerge as key patrons for Jews moving to Israel

Minister Cazeneuve urges Jews not to leave France
Minister Cazeneuve urges Jews not to leave France

Washington rabbi pleads guilty to voyeurism charges

Most British Jews feel they have no future in Europe -poll
Most British Jews feel they have no future in Europe

Saudi Arabia says open to Jewish workers, arrests Shiite's
Saudi Arabia says open to Jewish workers arrests Shiite's

Jewish men keep delaying flights by refusing to sit next to women
Jewish men keep delaying flights by refusing to sit next






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 