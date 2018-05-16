Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

World Bulletin / News Desk
US President Donald Trump's decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, enraging Palestinians, has left several Latin American countries pondering whether to follow suit.
And experts believe more countries in the region could yet follow.
Monday's ceremony to inaugurate the US embassy was marred by violent clashes along the Gaza border that left 52 Palestinians dead from Israeli fire and thousands wounded, in the conflict's bloodiest day in years.
Guatemala will inaugurate its embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday -- with its President Jimmy Morales attending -- hot on the heels of the US, while the government in Asuncion said Paraguay's embassy would switch to Jerusalem at the end of this month.
Honduras, which voted with the US and Israel on the December 21 UN resolution, is yet to decide on relocating from Tel Aviv, despite parliamentary approval for the move.
Significantly, Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela, is to attend Wednesday's opening of the new Guatemalan embassy as Morales' guest.
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
