21:13, 16 May 2018 Wednesday
Iraq
16:15, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least five Iraqi civilians were killed and dozens injured in a suicide bombing north of the capital Baghdad on Wednesday, according to a local police officer. 

A bomber detonated himself in a mourning tent in the Sunni-dominated Tarmiyah district -- 50 km north of Baghdad, Police Capt. Ahmed Khalaf said. 

Security forces sealed off the entire area following the attack. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing. 

A similar attack hit the same area earlier this month, killing 20 people and injuring scores. The Daesh terrorist group claimed the attack. 

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that the Daesh terrorist group's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled after a three-year war. 

However, from time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against Daesh-affiliated "sleeper cells" in certain parts of the country. 



