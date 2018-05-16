Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

World Bulletin / News Desk
It is normal for Muslims to forego eating and drinking, as well as sexual activity from sunrise to sunset. In the evening for Iftar, Muslim families will break their fast, often with milk and dates, before sitting down for a family meal.
1 Talking is freeing
[Friends and colleagues] can support you by freely asking questions, because while it’s something personal, I also don't like it being a secret.
Ramadan is all about sharing - and that goes for emotional support. Most offices will probably have one or two Muslims at most, so having others to talk to about it is really important.
I felt so happy after talking about it with a colleague yesterday. I felt valued.
2. Don’t make tone-deaf jokes
Don't make stupid jokes on "shall I tempt you with food".
We're not five and at school anymore.
3. Enquire about your friend's well being
Asking how we're feeling. Because we'll probably be tired by noon
4. If you're an employer with Muslim staff, give the option to work from home
Giving the option to work from home or change work times, or even advocate for taking time off.
It’s SO important to have that, especially from a boss. Again, I feel liberated by the fact my boss has said I can work from home and understands.
5. A little research doesn’t hurt
Google is free. No question is stupid, but the phrase "what, even water too????" is a little tiring in 2018. The UK knows a little more about Ramadan now than those in 1970.
6. Attend an Iftar dinner
They're full of delicious food!
Source: indy100
The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.
Ramadan to begin Tuesday evening with first Tarawih prayer in Turkey
Muslims will also account for 2.1 pct of US population by 2030, says new report on global Muslim diaspora
The Tokyo Mosque, also known as the 'Turkish Mosque', played an important role in promoting Islam in large quantities in Japan
Police in Vaxjo district of Kronoberg County gave permission for Friday prayers, media report says
'Hello, I am a Muslim' event aims to dispel myths, propaganda against Islam
Event aims to promote empathy launched in London’s central King’s Cross Station
Bzeek, who has been helping terminally-ill children for decades, says his actions change the negative perception of Muslims
Over 100 Muslim leaders felt a “measure of hope” after last evening’s four-hour meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on issues directly affecting them, including the labelling them as terrorists.
As-Salam Mosque -- Chile's first -- renovated at direction of Turkish president during visit to country in 2016
Hadji Mohammad Dollie was a son of Scottish father and a Malay mother born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1846. He opened the first “Hanafi” Mosque in Cape Town along with a Dutch convert to Islam in the 1880’s.
Finsbury Park Mosque, which suffered terror attack last year, continues feeding homeless in London
I went to the local shop to buy some naans. After placing my order, I was just waiting on the side when I noticed that the guy in the shop was just staring at the door and had no smile on his face. It seemed like he was annoyed that no one was coming to buy anything. I noticed he kept looking at the clock then at the door, becoming more miserable each time.
Palestinian mosque officials accuse Israel of waging aggressive campaign against Islam's third holiest site
Suliman Abdul-Mutakallim was shot in the head as he was going home and was robbed of just $60.