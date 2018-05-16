Worldbulletin News

Today's News
21:12, 16 May 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
16:46, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources denies the allegations of a signed energy agreement with Israel.

World Bulletin / News Desk

It has been reported by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources that the allegations of an energy agreement with Israel do not reflect reality. 

In the written statement made by the Ministry, it was emphasized that the allegations in question were completely unfounded.



