Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:12, 16 May 2018 Wednesday
Africa
17:49, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Nigerian senator remanded in $17.5M corruption case
Nigerian senator remanded in $17.5M corruption case

Court hearing disrupted by thousands of supporters who said senator was being politically victimized

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Nigerian senator was remanded in custody on Wednesday in a multi-million dollar corruption case.

Jonah Jang appeared in a high court where he was tried on 12 counts of corruption and mismanagement of public funds worth $17.5 million.

Anti-graft agency Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the court Jang committed the offense while he was governor of central Plateau State.

Jang has been charged with embezzlement of a large chunk of special funds the country's central bank gave to Plateau to grow small scale businesses in 2015.

The senator pleaded not guilty.

The court hearing was disrupted by thousands of his supporters who claimed the senator was being victimized because he belongs to the opposition People's Democratic Party.

Justice Daniel Longji ordered the senator to be remanded in prison till May 24 when he would rule on Jang’s application for bail.

Jang, a retired air commodore, had been in the custody of the anti-graft agency since the past one week for interrogation.

His arraignment swells the rank of top politicians, especially federal lawmakers, who are being tried on corruption charges.



Related nigeria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Sadr s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls

Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Israel uses drones for surveillance and carrying out attacks
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa
Palestinian minister calls for defending Al-Aqsa

The minister urges Arab and Islamic worlds to defend Al-Aqsa mosque against Israeli violations

News

Nigeria denies attending US embassy’s opening ceremony
Nigeria denies attending US embassy s opening ceremony

Nigeria’s Buhari returns from London medical trip
Nigeria s Buhari returns from London medical trip

Seven killed in northeastern Nigerian blast
Seven killed in northeastern Nigerian blast

Eight killed in oil tankers' explosion in Nigeria
Eight killed in oil tankers' explosion in Nigeria

Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in northeast Nigeria

24 killed in twin suicide blasts in NE Nigeria
24 killed in twin suicide blasts in NE Nigeria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 