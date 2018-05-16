Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:01, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Palestine
21:59, 16 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned Turkey’s temporary charge d’affaires in Tel Aviv, Umut Deniz, on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a written statement that it expressed discomfort to Deniz over alleged mistreatment during the departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, Israel's ambassador to Ankara.

Turkey on Tuesday asked the diplomat to leave the country “for some time” following indiscriminate violence and killings by Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border.

Accompanied by a personal security guard and some consulate officers, Naeh left for Tel Aviv from Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport at 11.30 a.m. (0830GMT) Wednesday on a Turkish Airlines charter plane.

On Monday at least 62 Palestinian demonstrators were martyred and thousands more injured by Israeli armed forces along the Gaza border, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Thousands of Palestinians had gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to take part in protests marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel -- the Nakba ("Catastrophe") -- and protest the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Since border rallies began on March 30, more than 100 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by cross-border Israeli gunfire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Last week, the Israeli government claimed the ongoing border protests constituted a “state of war” in which international humanitarian law does not apply.



Related Israel nakba70
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered on Gaza Strip’s eastern border to commemorate Nakba anniversary
Al-Sadr s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc sweeps Iraq polls

Al-Fatih, Al-Nasr and Al-Wataniya blocs also make good showing in Saturday’s elections, preliminary poll results suggest
Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Presidential spokesman says Russia fears increase in tension in the Middle East over planned US embassy move to Jerusalem
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip
Israeli drone falls in Gaza Strip

Israel uses drones for surveillance and carrying out attacks
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament
Hashd Shaabi-led bloc wins 40 seats in Iraq parliament

Official results are expected to be announced in the coming days

News

World reactions continue to pour in post Gaza killings
World reactions continue to pour in post Gaza killings

Erdogan condemns ‘humanitarian tragedy’ in Gaza
Erdogan condemns humanitarian tragedy in Gaza

60 killed amid mass protests in Gaza
60 killed amid mass protests in Gaza

43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
43 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations

Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze

Israel, Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza
Israel Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza

Jews deliver message of condemnation to Israel
Jews deliver message of condemnation to Israel

Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 