Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:41, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
09:05, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Philippines lifts ban on deploying workers to Kuwait
Philippines lifts ban on deploying workers to Kuwait

Move in response to sincerity and commitment of Gulf state to protect Filipino migrant workers  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Philippines on Wednesday lifted a ban on deploying migrant workers to Kuwait, bringing a simmering diplomatic row with the Gulf state to a close.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte tonight instructed Secretary Silvestre Bello to totally lift the ban on the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait," said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

Duterte made the decision after newly appointed Special Envoy to Kuwait Abdullah Mama-o recommended lifting the ban, which came days after the two countries signed a memorandum of agreement to protect overseas Filipino workers in the Gulf state and as a response to the sincerity and commitment of the Kuwaiti leaders.

"I had seen the sincerity and commitment of the leaders of the state of Kuwait to protect and enforce strictly the terms of the memorandum of agreement that was signed by our government and the state of Kuwait," Mama-o told ABS-CBN News.

The ban was imposed last February following a string of deaths of Filipino workers in the Gulf state.

While negotiations on ending the travel ban dragged on, relations between the two countries soured further when Kuwait expelled the Philippine envoy over the release of videos of the Philippine embassy’s rescue missions of distressed Filipino workers, which were viewed by the Kuwaiti government as a breach of their sovereignty.

Labor Secretary Bello revealed that the lifting is applicable to both domestic and skilled professionals.

Some 260,000 Filipinos live and work in Kuwait, and more than half are household service workers, according to government estimates.

 



Related Philippines Kuwait
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri

A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA

10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount

Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls  
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  

News

Philippine diplomats in Kuwait face kidnapping charges
Philippine diplomats in Kuwait face kidnapping charges

Philippines welcomes Kuwait’s stance on dispute
Philippines welcomes Kuwait s stance on dispute

Kuwait orders Philippine envoy to leave in 7 days
Kuwait orders Philippine envoy to leave in 7 days

Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears
Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears

Kuwait to allow 'stateless people' to serve in army
Kuwait to allow 'stateless people' to serve in army

Philippine officials to visit Kuwait amid worker row
Philippine officials to visit Kuwait amid worker row

Philippines Supreme Court ousts its own chief justice
Philippines Supreme Court ousts its own chief justice

China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer
China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer

US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte
US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte

Philippines' Duterte calls Kuwait work ban 'permanent'
Philippines' Duterte calls Kuwait work ban 'permanent'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 