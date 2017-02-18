Press agenda on May 17

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to host fast-breaking dinner at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters.
BULGARIA
SOFIA - EU-Western Balkans summit to be held with participation of regional leaders and EU representatives.
PALESTINE / US
JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor developments after American Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
ETHIOPIA
ADDIS ABABA- Foreign ministers of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to discuss South Sudan’s peace agreement.
BURUNDI
BUJUMBURA - Burundians to vote in referendum that could let President Pierre Nkurunziza stay in power until 2034.
