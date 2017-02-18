Worldbulletin News

15:41, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Media
09:20, 17 May 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on May 17
Press agenda on May 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 17, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to host fast-breaking dinner at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters.

 

BULGARIA

SOFIA - EU-Western Balkans summit to be held with participation of regional leaders and EU representatives.

 

PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor developments after American Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters. 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

ETHIOPIA 

ADDIS ABABA- Foreign ministers of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to discuss South Sudan’s peace agreement. 

 

BURUNDI

BUJUMBURA - Burundians to vote in referendum that could let President Pierre Nkurunziza stay in power until 2034. 

 



