Press agenda on May 17

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to host fast-breaking dinner at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party headquarters.

BULGARIA

SOFIA - EU-Western Balkans summit to be held with participation of regional leaders and EU representatives.

PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Desk to monitor developments after American Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.





SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.





ETHIOPIA

ADDIS ABABA- Foreign ministers of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to discuss South Sudan’s peace agreement.

BURUNDI

BUJUMBURA - Burundians to vote in referendum that could let President Pierre Nkurunziza stay in power until 2034.