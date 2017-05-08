Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:40, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Turkey
09:53, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

Terrorists were 'neutralized' in Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, military says

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four PKK terrorists have been neutralized during an operation in southeastern Turkey, said the military on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the terrorists were neutralized by an airstrike in the Yuksekova district of the southeastern Hakkari province.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state since the mid-1980s, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.

 


Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish premier invites 3 more PMs to OIC's Gaza summit
Turkish premier invites 3 more PMs to OIC's Gaza summit

Binali Yildirim requests presence of Libyan, Nigerien and Iraqi prime ministers at Istanbul summit on Gaza violence
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism economy in Bosnia
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism, economy in Bosnia

Turkish president guest of honor at Congress of the European Turkish democrats, expected to draw 15,000 visitors to Sarajevo
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting

Organization of Islamic Cooperation expected to give strong message against recent Israeli violence on Gaza border 
US trial of Turkish banker political
US trial of Turkish banker political

Trial in New York was 'game played and staged by CIA, FBI, FETO and US Judiciary,' says Deputy PM Bozdag
US court used 'forged evidence' to jail Turkish banker
US court used 'forged evidence' to jail Turkish banker

Former deputy CEO of Halkbank was sentenced to prison on basis of forged evidence and false statements, says Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

Terrorists were 'neutralized' in Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, military says
FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Suspects have been accused of being members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization and using ByLock app
Turkish president to receive honorary PhD in Sarajevo
Turkish president to receive honorary PhD in Sarajevo

Doctorate recognizes Erdogan's contributions to international politics, Bosnia, and university, says Rector Ahmet Yildirim
PABSEC aims to strengthen peace in Black Sea
PABSEC aims to strengthen peace in Black Sea

Black Sea Economic Cooperation releases a draft declaration during the summit of parliament speakers in Istanbul
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources denies the allegations of a signed energy agreement with Israel.
Over 100 000 international students study in Turkey
Over 100,000 international students study in Turkey

Turkey Scholarships play important role in reaching target of 350,000 international students, says official
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze

Israeli minister announces on Twitter that he has ordered freeze of agricultural products import from Turkey
Erdogan urges for 'common stance' for Palestine
Erdogan urges for 'common stance' for Palestine

Turkish president speaks with leaders from Indonesia, Sudan and Qatar over phone
Israel Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza
Israel, Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza

Turkish Deputy Premier Akdag: Standing beside our oppressed brothers is a humane duty for us  
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country

At least 62 Palestinians martyred, thousands wounded by Israeli fire during Monday's protests
Turkey asks Israeli envoy to leave country
Turkey asks Israeli envoy to leave country

Foreign Ministry summons Ambassador Eitan Naeh as death toll from Israeli gunfire on Palestinian protesters rises to 60

News

Turkish police arrest 7 over suspected PKK links
Turkish police arrest 7 over suspected PKK links

Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack
Turkish soldier killed in PKK terrorist attack

Germany: PKK behind 1,028 criminal acts in 2017
Germany PKK behind 1 028 criminal acts in 2017

One PKK terrorist killed in southeastern Turkey
One PKK terrorist killed in southeastern Turkey

Pro-Assad regime forces, PYD/PKK clash in Syria
Pro-Assad regime forces PYD PKK clash in Syria

PKK’s presence in northern Syria a threat
PKK s presence in northern Syria a threat

Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting

FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations

Over 100,000 international students study in Turkey
Over 100 000 international students study in Turkey

Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 