4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four PKK terrorists have been neutralized during an operation in southeastern Turkey, said the military on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the terrorists were neutralized by an airstrike in the Yuksekova district of the southeastern Hakkari province.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state since the mid-1980s, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.