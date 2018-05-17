NATO Military Committee ends in Brussels

World Bulletin / News Desk

The 179th NATO Military Committee, bringing together the chiefs of general staff of alliance member countries in Brussels, ended on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, NATO Military Committee Chair Gen. Petr Pavel, Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Gen. Denis Mercier spoke to journalists.

“To do more in counter-terrorism is not just killing more terrorists. It is much broader. We spent about a third of our time today discussing [these] issues. They are not just what we have done, but they are about the plans that are ahead of us,” said Pavel.

He added that they have held a number of training activities with other partners in the region to boost their resilience and capacity to deal with these issues with NATO assistance.