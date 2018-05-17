Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:41, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 10:14, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
NATO Military Committee ends in Brussels
NATO Military Committee ends in Brussels

Counter-terrorism is not just killing more terrorists, but is much broader, says Military Committee Chair Gen. Petr Pavel

World Bulletin / News Desk

The 179th NATO Military Committee, bringing together the chiefs of general staff of alliance member countries in Brussels, ended on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, NATO Military Committee Chair Gen. Petr Pavel, Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Gen. Denis Mercier spoke to journalists.

“To do more in counter-terrorism is not just killing more terrorists. It is much broader. We spent about a third of our time today discussing [these] issues. They are not just what we have done, but they are about the plans that are ahead of us,” said Pavel.

He added that they have held a number of training activities with other partners in the region to boost their resilience and capacity to deal with these issues with NATO assistance.



Related Brussels nato Pavel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri

A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA

10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount

Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls  
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  

News

‘Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle’
Turkey sees foreign policy from 360-degree angle

NATO could help with Afghan election security
NATO could help with Afghan election security

Turkish FM to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
Turkish FM to attend NATO meeting in Brussels

Turkey set to take responsibility for NATO task force
Turkey set to take responsibility for NATO task force

NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in Turkey
NATO's Stoltenberg arrives in Turkey

NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey
NATO chief calls for providing more support to Turkey

Cavusoglu, Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels
Cavusoglu Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels

Thousands to attend Brussels rally for Afrin operation
Thousands to attend Brussels rally for Afrin operation

Turkish EU minister to visit Brussels
Turkish EU minister to visit Brussels

Brussels shooting suspect to be charged in France
Brussels shooting suspect to be charged in France

UK's May to pay surprise visit to Brussels
UK's May to pay surprise visit to Brussels

EU leaders summit ends in Brussels
EU leaders summit ends in Brussels






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 