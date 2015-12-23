Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

World Bulletin / News Desk
The pipeline will carry enhanced quantities of oil west from the Alberta oil sands through the province of British Columbia (B.C.) to the Pacific Ocean, where the oil would be shipped to Asian markets.
But the B.C. government has gone to court to determine if it can block the project over environmental concerns.
Meanwhile, Alberta has threatened to reduce oil and gas shipments to B.C. if the project is stopped.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed the pipeline would be built because it is vital to Canada’s economy.
But Kinder Morgan, the U.S.-based company that is behind the project, has halted work due to the uncertainty surrounding the expansion.
At a press conference Wednesday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government would step in and financially back the project either with Kinder Morgan or with another company, if necessary.
“If Kinder Morgan isn’t interested in building the project we think plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project, especially knowing that the federal government believes it is in the best interests of Canadians and is willing to provide [financial] indemnity to make sure that it gets done,” Morneau said.
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls
Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging
At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41