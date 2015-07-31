Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:41, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Balkans
11:17, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Bosnia helpless as migrants open new Balkan route
Bosnia helpless as migrants open new Balkan route

In the tourist centre of Sarajevo, a park in front of the national library has been turned into a makeshift camp with several dozen tents.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A growing number of migrants are carving a new Balkan route through Bosnia to reach the European Union raising fears of a humanitarian and security crisis in the impoverished country.

Near the border with EU member Croatia, in the northwestern town of Bihac, migrants are squatting in a ruined university campus.

In Velika Kladusa, 40 kilometres (25 miles) further north, another improvised camp has been set up in a park.

Such places lack water and electricity, but many young men and also families with children, bed down there for several nights before trying to cross illegally into Croatia.

Many evidently succeed, with Bosnian Security Minister Dragan Mektic noting that out of 4,000 migrants who entered the country this year only one third remain.

The numbers are by no means comparable with the hundreds of thousands of people who took to the so-called Balkans route in 2015, before it was closed in March 2016. But that route avoided Bosnia's mountainous terrain.

But as summer approaches, Bosnia has increasingly become a stopover this year.

Some 1,200 migrants and refugees arrived in the past three weeks, according to Peter Van Der Auweraert, head of the international Organisation for Migrations (IOM) Bosnia mission.

Security minister Mektic reported between 80 and 150 daily entries in May.

The situation seems to have caught the authorities unprepared.

In Sarajevo, the arrivals are fed by volunteers and ordinary citizens.

The state "does not provide any supplies to them, neither food, nor medicaments, absolutely nothing," said Denisa Steffen, a Bosnian volunteer in her 40s.

"Failing to quickly accommodate these people, we risk creating a small humanitarian crisis in places where the migrants and the refugees are," said Van Der Auweraert.



Related Bosnia migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri

A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA

10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount

Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls  
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  

News

Over 50 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 50 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 400 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Nearly 40 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Nearly 90 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Nearly 90 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 250 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Erdogan's visit to boost tourism, economy in Bosnia
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism economy in Bosnia

Izetbegovic: Erdogan long-awaited mentor for Muslims
Izetbegovic Erdogan long-awaited mentor for Muslims

Bosnia marks annual Day of Mosques
Bosnia marks annual Day of Mosques

9th Sarajevo Business Forum begins in Bosnia
9th Sarajevo Business Forum begins in Bosnia

'Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital
Balkan Davos' to commence in Bosnian capital

Bosnia holds international culture conference
Bosnia holds international culture conference






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 