EU countries agree Iran deal 'not perfect'

World Bulletin / News Desk
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that EU countries agreed the Iran nuclear deal was "not perfect" but insisted it should be preserved, after the US withdrawal threw the accord into doubt.
"Everyone in the European Union shares the view that the agreement is not perfect, but that we should remain in this agreement and conduct further negotiations with Iran on the basis of other issues such as the ballistic missile programme," Merkel said as she arrived for the summit.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the bloc was working to keep the existing agreement alive "so that our businesses can remain" in Iran.
This effort would run alongside work to "pursue negotiations on a vital broader agreement," Macron said.
"The 2015 agreement needs to be completed by a nuclear agreement beyond 2025, an agreement on ballistic activities and (Iran's) regional presence," Macron said.
Tehran has warned it is prepared to resume "industrial-scale" uranium enrichment "without any restrictions" unless Europe can provide solid guarantees that it can maintain the economic benefits it gained from the nuclear agreement despite Washington reimposing sanctions.
EU experts have begun work drawing up measures to shield the deal from US sanctions, focusing on nine key issues including ensuring Iran can sell its oil and gas products and have access to international finance.
But given the global reach of US government sanctions it is not clear how effective these measures can be, or whether the EU will try to leverage them as a bargaining chip with Washington.
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls
Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging
At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41