15:40, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
Heavy flooding kills five in southeast
Heavy flooding kills five in southeast

Floods triggered by torrential rains hit Qashqadaryo region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Heavy flooding has killed five people in Uzbekistan's southeast, country's Emergency Situations Ministry announced Thursday.

The ministry said floods triggered by torrential rains hit Qashqadaryo Region's Chirakchi district.

Relief efforts were underway in the region, it said.

Earlier this week, roads and up to 200 houses were damaged due to flooding in Qashqadaryo's Kitob district.



