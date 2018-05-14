Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:40, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Middle East
12:12, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Israel strikes Hamas-linked sites in Gaza Strip
Israel strikes Hamas-linked sites in Gaza Strip

Army claims to strike sites affiliated with Hamas’s military wing  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel early Thursday raided two military sites affiliated with the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, in the northern and western Gaza Strip, according to a Palestinian security source and an Israeli army statement.

“Israeli fighter jets struck a Brigades position in the town of Lahia in northern Gaza,” a Palestinian security source said.

Israeli fighters, the source added, had struck the site with four missiles.

Another Hamas-linked site was targeted by Israeli warplanes west of Gaza city, the source added without providing further details.

The Israeli army, for its part, claimed in a statement early Thursday that its warplanes had struck “Hamas terror targets in northern Gaza”.

According to the statement, four of the targets were “buildings and terror infrastructure in a military compound” while three others were “in a weapons production facility”.

“The strikes were conducted in response to heavy machinegun fire that targeted the city of Sderot and southern Israel and numerous shooting attacks throughout the day,” the statement read.

Hamas has yet to comment on the Israeli army’s assertions, but the Palestinian Health Ministry said at least one person had been “moderately injured” during an Israeli raid in northern Gaza.

On Wednesday, Israeli artillery batteries shelled three Hamas-affiliated outposts near the Gaza-Israel fence.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the shelling had come in response to “shots fired at Israeli forces” near the fence.

Tension has been high near the Gaza-Israel fence amid ongoing rallies by Palestinian demonstrators to demand the right to return to their homes in historical Palestine.

The rallies are also aimed at breaking the decade-long Israeli/Egyptian siege of the Gaza Strip.

Since the Gaza rallies began on Mar. 30, more than 100 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire, including 62 martyred on Monday and Tuesday alone.



Related Israel Gaza
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Peso crisis is over says Argentina's Macri
Peso crisis is over, says Argentina's Macri

A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline
Canada willing to back controversial pipeline

Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss
Trump's former top diplomat takes veiled dig at ex-boss

When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA
US Senate committee okays Gina Haspel for CIA

10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount
Iraqi Turkmen leader calls for election result recount

Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls  
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 5 in Iraqi capital

Dozens were injured in attack  
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit
Pyongyang's U-turn threatens Trump summit

North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims
Tensions rise in Iraq's Kirkuk amid vote-rigging claims

Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging  
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall

At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
19 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids

Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq s Kirkuk
Roadside bomb kills 3 in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraq declared ISIL's military presence had been dismantled  
Palestine Health Ministry requests urgent medical aid
Palestine Health Ministry requests ‘urgent’ medical aid

Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41  

News

Gaza’s youngest martyr: 8-month-old Laila
Gaza s youngest martyr 8-month-old Laila

Israel, Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza
Israel Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza

Arab UN envoys call for probe into Israeli violence
Arab UN envoys call for probe into Israeli violence

World reactions continue to pour in post Gaza killings
World reactions continue to pour in post Gaza killings

Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid in Gaza hospitals
Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid in Gaza hospitals

Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan
Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan

Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role
Jordan is key player for Israel's 'energy' role

Thousands in Paris protest Israeli killings
Thousands in Paris protest Israeli killings

Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires
Israel summons Turkey's charge d'affaires

Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations

Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 