Western Balkans summit kicks off in Sofia

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to the EU's official announcement, the theme of the one-day EU-Western Balkans summit, organized within the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, is linked with the goal of improving the EU's relations with the Western Balkans, but also within the region, especially in the field of infrastructure, and between people and the digital sphere.
The summit is being attended by leaders from the Western Balkans -- Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, and Kosovo, none of them EU members -- as well as heads of state and government of member states and top EU officials.
"The goal of the summit is to confirm a clear European perspective for the Western Balkans, but without creating false expectations. The process of joining the EU for each country will continue on the established path and the progress of each country will be assessed individually and objectively and in line with the criteria," said the announcement of the summit.
The EU has held out the prospect of greater integration for the region amid the bloc's worries about Russia's influence.
The summit announcement said that the European perspective of the Western Balkans is one of the four priorities of the Bulgarian presidency.
"The stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans are equally the interest of the EU, as well as the interests of citizens in the region, because they are a prerequisite for peace and prosperity in Europe," the summit announcement said.
Participating at the summit are leaders from the six non-EU states from the region. The host of the meeting is Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, and the chair is European Council President Donald Tusk. He represents the EU together with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Also participating are European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn, and representatives of the World Bank.
The summit began with a plenary session on connectivity, followed by a working lunch.
A press conference by Tusk and Juncker and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will conclude the summit.
A crisis of confidence in the Argentine peso saw it plunge nearly 20 percent over six weeks, and forced Argentina to seek a financial lifeline from the IMF. On Monday, it dipped to a historic low of 25.51 against the dollar.
Bitter battle spills over into courts as Trans Mountain expansion on pause
When Americans 'go wobbly' on the truth, Rex Tillerson says, 'we go wobbly on America'
10-5 vote behind closed doors clears way for Haspel to receive full Senate confirmation vote as early as this week
Turkmen MP complains of ‘irregularities’ in Iraq’s Kurdish region during Saturday’s polls
Israel expresses discomfort over alleged mistreatment during departure from Turkey of Eitan Naehe, its ambassador to Ankara
To date, two nations have done so: Guatemala and Paraguay, both looking to strengthen ties with Washington even at the risk of alienating the 128 countries that backed a UN resolution condemning its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Binali Yildirim calls on world’s Muslims to ‘band together’ over Palestinian cause after at least 62 killed
North Korea demands United States to stop pressuring denuclearization on Washington's terms
Turkmen, Arab residents of Kirkuk demand manual recount amid allegations of vote-rigging
At least 59 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces along Gaza border
Arrests came amid tension across Gaza border, where at least 59 Gazans were killed
Company says investigation that was launched after Cambridge Analytica scandal is resulting in suspensions
Ministry issues appeal as death toll among Palestinian protesters on Gaza-Israel border hits 41