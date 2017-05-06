Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:40, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Turkey
12:58, 17 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
US trial of Turkish banker political
US trial of Turkish banker political

Trial in New York was 'game played and staged by CIA, FBI, FETO and US Judiciary,' says Deputy PM Bozdag

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. prison sentence given to a Turkish banker lacks any legal foundation, said Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Thursday, blasting it as a politically motivated decision. 

The District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday sentenced former Halkbank Deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla to 32 months in prison for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

“This trail was not legal but political,” Bozdag, a government spokesman, said in a series of tweets, stating that the court decision came as the result of a “fictitious trial”.

“The court violated the law, did not hold a fair trial; just completed the mandatory procedure for declaring a pre-determined decision,” he added.

He went on to say that trail was “a game that played and staged by the CIA, the FBI, FETO [Fetullah Terrorist Organization] and the U.S. judiciary.”

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen are behind the July 15, 2016 defeated coup, which martyred 250 people and injured 2,200, as well as a wide-ranging conspiracy in the military, police, and judiciary.

Bozdag also said the New York court relied on forged evidence and false statements of members of FETO.

“No one can bring Turkey to heel or influence Ankara with conspiracy cases,” said Bozdag. 

 


Related US bekir bozdag
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish premier invites 3 more PMs to OIC's Gaza summit
Turkish premier invites 3 more PMs to OIC's Gaza summit

Binali Yildirim requests presence of Libyan, Nigerien and Iraqi prime ministers at Istanbul summit on Gaza violence
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism economy in Bosnia
Erdogan's visit to boost tourism, economy in Bosnia

Turkish president guest of honor at Congress of the European Turkish democrats, expected to draw 15,000 visitors to Sarajevo
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting

Organization of Islamic Cooperation expected to give strong message against recent Israeli violence on Gaza border 
US trial of Turkish banker political
US trial of Turkish banker political

Trial in New York was 'game played and staged by CIA, FBI, FETO and US Judiciary,' says Deputy PM Bozdag
US court used 'forged evidence' to jail Turkish banker
US court used 'forged evidence' to jail Turkish banker

Former deputy CEO of Halkbank was sentenced to prison on basis of forged evidence and false statements, says Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

Terrorists were 'neutralized' in Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, military says
FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Suspects have been accused of being members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization and using ByLock app
Turkish president to receive honorary PhD in Sarajevo
Turkish president to receive honorary PhD in Sarajevo

Doctorate recognizes Erdogan's contributions to international politics, Bosnia, and university, says Rector Ahmet Yildirim
PABSEC aims to strengthen peace in Black Sea
PABSEC aims to strengthen peace in Black Sea

Black Sea Economic Cooperation releases a draft declaration during the summit of parliament speakers in Istanbul
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations
Turkey's Ministry of Energy responded to 'Israeli' allegations

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources denies the allegations of a signed energy agreement with Israel.
Over 100 000 international students study in Turkey
Over 100,000 international students study in Turkey

Turkey Scholarships play important role in reaching target of 350,000 international students, says official
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze
Turkish minister condemns Israel over agro-trade freeze

Israeli minister announces on Twitter that he has ordered freeze of agricultural products import from Turkey
Erdogan urges for 'common stance' for Palestine
Erdogan urges for 'common stance' for Palestine

Turkish president speaks with leaders from Indonesia, Sudan and Qatar over phone
Israel Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza
Israel, Egypt not allowing Turkish planes for Gaza

Turkish Deputy Premier Akdag: Standing beside our oppressed brothers is a humane duty for us  
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country
Turkey tells Israeli consul general to leave country

At least 62 Palestinians martyred, thousands wounded by Israeli fire during Monday's protests
Turkey asks Israeli envoy to leave country
Turkey asks Israeli envoy to leave country

Foreign Ministry summons Ambassador Eitan Naeh as death toll from Israeli gunfire on Palestinian protesters rises to 60

News

Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'
Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'

Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections

Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018
Turkish deputy PM eyes solution in Syria for 2018

Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid
Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid

Turkish deputy premier criticizes US veto on Jerusalem
Turkish deputy premier criticizes US veto on Jerusalem

Turkey calls on Muslims to address Jerusalem issue
Turkey calls on Muslims to address Jerusalem issue

Iran FM slams 'illegal' US sanctions
Iran FM slams 'illegal' US sanctions

Latin America in quandary over US embassy move
Latin America in quandary over US embassy move

Jews deliver message of condemnation to Israel
Jews deliver message of condemnation to Israel

Nigeria denies attending US embassy’s opening ceremony
Nigeria denies attending US embassy s opening ceremony

Russia, Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem
Russia Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem

Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem
Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 