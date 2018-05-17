Worldbulletin News

15:39, 17 May 2018 Thursday
Turkey
13:40, 17 May 2018 Thursday

Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting
Istanbul to host Muslim leaders for Palestine meeting

Organization of Islamic Cooperation expected to give strong message against recent Israeli violence on Gaza border 

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey, the rotating president of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), is set to host an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss a joint action against Israel in the wake of the recent Gaza killings. 

The Istanbul summit meeting -- called by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- is expected to give a strong message against the Israeli violence that martyred at least 62 Palestinians -- the youngest being 8 months old -- during mass rallies Monday along Gaza's eastern border. 

A large number of heads of state and government including Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Afghan President Ashraf Gani, Kuwaiti Amir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and Mauritanian President Mohammad Veled Abdulaziz are expected to participate in the summit meeting. 

The event is expected to help Muslim leaders show a dedicated and joint stance against Israeli actions. A final declaration is to be released after the gathering. 



